Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Announces the Release of Groundbreaking Extended Play (EP) “One Drum”

The Marley family, Scorpion Kings, Sofiya Nzau, Flavour, and Olodum unite on Groundbreaking EP “One Drum”; This initiative is under the auspices of CANEX Creations Incorporated which seeks to support the commercialization of IP assets.

African Export – Import Bank (Afreximbank) through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Programme is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated Extended Play (EP), “One Drum,” a collaborative masterpiece that bridges cultures and genres, celebrating the rich musical heritage of Africa and its diaspora.

This unique project brings together an extraordinary lineup of artists from Africa, the Caribbean, Brazil, the USA, and Europe. The investment is under the auspices of CANEX Creations Incorporated, an Intellectual Property Holding Company established by Afreximbank to support the commercialization of IP assets in Global Africa.

About the EP: “One Drum” is a celebration of the cultural ties that unite Africa and its diaspora, forged through the shared history of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. This EP highlights the enduring rhythms and musical traditions that have been carried across continents, from the magical drums of Brazil to the reggae and soul of the Caribbean and the global beats of Afrobeats and Amapiano.

Featured Artists: The EP features an impressive array of talent, including:

Olodum (Brazil): Renowned for their iconic Yoruba-inspired drumming and collaborations with legends like Michael Jackson and Paul Simon.

DJ Oskido (South Africa): Music pioneer and co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Commissioner Gordon Williams (USA): Executive producer known for his work with Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, and Carlos Santana.

Flavour (Nigeria): Celebrated Afrobeat artist known for his powerful lyrics and dynamic performances.

Sofiya Nzau (Kenya): Globally recognized artist with a standout Electronic Dance Music (EDM) hit, “Mwaki.”

Stephen Marley, YG Marley, and Jo Mersa Marley (Jamaica): Reggae royalty bringing soulful and heartfelt tracks to the EP.

The Scorpion Kings (South Africa): Amapiano giants DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, known for their innovative contributions to the genre.

Track Highlights:

“Let’s Dance” – A mid-tempo, sultry song featuring Flavour, DJ Oskido, and Olodum that combines samba, rumba, and marimba with Afrobeats and Igbo-highlife elements.

“Coming Home” – A deeply emotional Afro-reggae track featuring Jo Mersa Marley, Stephen Marley, Thee Legacy, YG Marley, and Ms. Lauryn Hill, celebrating the connection to Africa.

“Stop Stressin” – A powerful reggae and Afro-house track by Stephen Marley and Olodum, produced by DJ Oskido and Commissioner Gordon, delivering a message of resilience and positivity.

“Money (Besa)” – An EDM-inspired anthem by Sofiya Nzau, sung in Kikuyu, showcasing her charismatic charm and dynamic presence.

“Afro-Wave” – A vibrant collaboration by the Scorpion Kings (Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa), DJ Oskido, TmanXpress, X-Wise, Phila Dlozi, and Olodum, blending Afrohouse with Amapiano and isiZulu lyrics.

Thematic Focus: The EP delves into themes of cultural pride, resilience, and the beauty of collaboration. It not only showcases musical talent but also celebrates the power of cultural exchange, creating a universal language that connects us all.

Release and Availability: “One Drum” will be available on all major digital streaming platforms starting Friday 16 August. Fans can also look forward to exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes footage and artist interviews, on the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Social Media platforms.

