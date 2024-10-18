AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene

Interview conducted by Africa.com

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of AfCFTA, discusses the challenges and progress in implementing Africa’s digital trade protocol. While overcoming initial hurdles like data movement and payment systems was key, the real challenge now is implementation. Mene highlights the need for capacity-building, advocacy, and the strong political will of 48 countries already committed. He is optimistic that private sector investment, supported by the protocol’s regulatory framework, will drive the growth of digital public infrastructure (DPI) across Africa.