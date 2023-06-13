Advancing Healthcare and Medical Research in Africa

The Rwandan government and the African Union Commission (AUC) on Saturday concluded agreements for the establishment of the headquarters of the first ever African Medicines Agency in Kigali. The signing comes just a few days after the Rwandan authorities officially agreed to host the AMA’s headquarters on their territory. More than four years after the adoption in 2019 of the treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency, this is a first step towards making this new African Union body operational, according to the Rwandan Minister of Health, Sabin Nsanzimana. Its creation is part of the African Union’s strategy to reduce the continent’s dependence on pharmaceutical products supplied by foreign countries. Africa imports 97% of the pharmaceutical products it needs. The agency should regulate and harmonize this market on the continent, encourage production in Africa and counter the traffic in counterfeit medicines. For Minata Samaté Cessouma, AU Commissioner for Health, Africa must prepare for other pandemics after Covid-19, and the agency’s objective will be to propose “African solutions”.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS