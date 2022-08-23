Adichie says Nigerians do not have Enough Leaders to Look Up To in the Current System

World-renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is trending in Nigeria after making a speech at the annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association. In her keynote address, Chimamanda said: ” Nigeria is disarray. Things are hard and getting harder by the day. We can’t be safe when there is no role of law. Nigerians are starve of heroes to look up to. Late Dora Akunyili and Gani Gawehimmi were heroes that Nigerians looked up to before now. Unfortunately that era has gone. I believe that NBA is in a position to give the nation, heroes that we can look up to the lead the nation.” She also touched on Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges, such as the kidnapping-for-ransom crisis. Online people have supported Adichie’s speech. “Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is a fearless & ruthless lady. She say’s what she wants to say without any iota of fear,” one person tweeted. “This woman be speaking directly from my heart,” another said. Back in July, Ms Adichie announced she was backing Labour Party candidate Peter Obi to become the next president of Nigeria, saying she “cannot wait” to cast her vote for him in elections next year. Among the notable attendees at the conference, were opposition PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and Mr Obi.
SOURCE: PUNCH