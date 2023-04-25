Addis on a Path to Avert another War

The government of Ethiopia will begin talks with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a rebel group active in the country’s largest and most populous region, it announced on Sunday. “The peace negotiation that will be held with Oneg Shene will start [on Tuesday] in Tanzania,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, using another name for the OLA. The group says it is fighting against the marginalization of the Oromo people, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia who make up more than a third of the population. Abiy himself was born in Beshasha, a town in the Oromia region. Both the OLA and Ethiopia’s federal government blame each other for a number of attacks in the Oromia region. The conflict between the OLA and the Ethiopian government is separate to the fighting in the Tigray Region. However, the OLA formed an alliance with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — its former enemy for several decades — in 2021.

