Acronis Brings Cyber Protection Revolution To Trescon’s World Cloud Show – Africa As A Silver Sponsor

The cyber protection pioneer provided guidance into how cloud solution providers can protect their clients’ data against modern threats while ensuring the success of their own business
Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, played a major role at Trescon’s virtual World Cloud Show, which took place on 16 July 2021. Acronis delivered insights into how organizations across Africa can leverage integrated, cloud-based data protection, cybersecurity, and endpoint protection management to keep their operations and systems safe from the latest cyber threats.
Acronis General Manager for the Middle East and Africa, Peter French was one of the top technology thought leaders and speakers joining the conversation at the World Cloud Show. With a special focus on Africa, the event brought together more than 200 global online participants, including Africa’s top government officials, cloud solution providers, and senior-level decision-makers from enterprises, to share insights on the continent’s burgeoning cloud space.
“Remote access to business environments has become a vital part of everyday work life, yet despite the exponential increase in cyberattacks globally, many businesses in Africa admit to still not having cyber protection in place,” stated French. “Africa is a priority investment region for Acronis, and our mission is to help businesses protect their customers’ data, applications, and systems from cyber threats, and empower them to grow their business.”
French participated in an exciting panel discussion focused on the cloud, data infrastructure, and advances in AI-based protection, entitled Secure cloud and data infrastructure for Africa: How enterprises can protect their data from the next generation of cyberthreats.
He was joined by Winnie Sergon, Head of ICT & Innovation, Boresha SACCO Society Ltd, Kenya; Rohit Dhawan, Chief Information Officer, Bank of Kigali, Rwanda; and Taz Chikwakwata, Section Head ICT, Mimosa Mining Company, Zimbabwe. The panel was moderated by Vukosi Sambo, Head of Data Solutions, Medscheme, South Africa.
During the event, Acronis also showcased Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, which unifies backup, disaster recovery, antivirus, anti-malware, email security, and endpoint protection management in a single solution so service providers can deliver comprehensive cyber protection – ensuring their clients are safe and secure against modern cyberthreats.
Overall, World Cloud Show focused on how African businesses and governments are jointly stepping up efforts to develop their cloud infrastructure and improve the solutions with the aid provided by the software sector.
“We are extremely honoured to feature Acronis as the Silver Sponsor for the event,” noted Mithun Shetty. “Acronis is a pioneer in delivering cyber protection for cloud environments. Peter French’s input was a vital contribution to our show, which also featured regional and international use-case scenarios, keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks, and more from leading technology stakeholders.”
The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.