ACG Partners With Forbes Woman Africa For Leading Women Summit

Africa Communications Media Group (ACG), the first African-owned, pan-Africa communications and public relations agency, which is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, announced today that it is thrilled to be an activation partner at the Forbes Woman Africa – Leading Women Summit, taking place at the Durban ICC on International Women’s Day – Friday, 08 March 2019.

“We are proud and excited to be a part of such a continuously ground-breaking event that recognises, empowers and awards women for their contributions across sectors. As a women-led African firm, we strive to tell compelling African stories of impact, an attribute that we share with the Forbes brand”, says Group CEO, Mimi Kalinda.

“ACG works with top tier clients across Africa who are passionate about telling their stories in an authentically African way” says, MD, Nonye Omotola. “The Forbes Woman Africa – Leading Women Summit is a natural fit for our brand especially as we celebrate International Women’s Day. We look forward to connecting with other influential women and showcasing our reason for being, which is developing and implementing, culturally-attuned and effective communications strategies for a complex continent.

”ACG premieres its TV advert from 7th March on CNBC Africa and across all its platforms.

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of Africa Communications Media Group (ACG).