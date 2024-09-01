Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Tunisian Foreign Minister on appointment, discusses bilateral relations

By / / APO, Media

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Mohamed Ali Nafti on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad in the Republic of Tunisia.

During a phone call today, the two ministers discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Republic of Tunisia and ways to enhance them to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes for Mohamed Ali Nafti’s success in his duties, affirming his keenness to work together to advance the efforts of both countries to develop and strengthen cooperation in all fields.

