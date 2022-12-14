ABD Group & Acrow Bridge: Improving Angola’s Infrastructure And Workforce While Boosting U.S. Manufacturing Jobs

The Government of Angola is partnering with two American companies that each have decades of experience in infrastructure in Africa, ABD Group and Acrow Bridge, to develop, finance and build 186 steel bridges covering every territory in Angola. The total project size is $371 million and the first phase of construction will start in early 2023. The bridges will be manufactured at Acrow Bridge’s manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania and directly support several hundred U.S. manufacturing jobs and indirectly thousands of jobs in the Northeastern U.S.

PARTNERSHIP

Acrow Bridge, a Pennsylvania manufacturer of steel bridges, will work alongside ABD Group, a U.S. developer of infrastructure projects in Africa. Construction will be done by Conduril, an EPC partner of ABD Group and Acrow Bridge with a 30-year presence in Angola that prioritizes employing and training local workforces.

IMPACT

This project will directly support hundreds of manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania and thousands of jobs in the Northeastern U.S. across the steel industry, galvanizing, and logistics. It will promote the interconnection between different communities, boost the national road system, and exponentially increase access to remote and difficult-to-access locations. At the same time, it will also contribute to the social and economic growth of Angola through the movement of people, access to remote areas, and the transport of products and materials.