A Wine Tour in Ghana

When Takyiwaa-Mensah opened Sai Wine & Champagne Café, she said wine culture in Ghana only consisted of South African wine on shelves and in the retail shops. In the last six years, wine culture has evolved as more people return home to live and work in Ghana, as well as those from the diaspora investing. “For a long time, Ghanaians have associated wine with South Africa without actually understanding wine culture. Many people didn’t know what glasses to pour wine in or how to hold a wine glass. Now, there’s an environment where we have wine shops according to specific countries. There’s a Spanish wine shop in Accra now, an Italian wine shop, a California and a South African wine shop.” She adds there are more wine tasting events and engagement surrounding wine, including at her shop.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE