A Useful Record of how DPI is Changing the Face of the Digital Economy

By / / Top 10 News

GovInsider’s new report delves into how DPI is reshaping the digital economy and empowering marginalized communities. Through interviews with key leaders, it examines the principles for building sustainable, inclusive, DPI, and the practical steps for implementation. DPI, encompassing digital identity, payments, and data exchange, offers a foundation for interoperable technology that benefits both private and public sectors. This approach is increasingly seen as crucial for whole-of-society digital transformation.

GOVINSIDER

