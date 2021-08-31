A Thriving E-hailing Industry in Dakar

Top 10 News / August 31, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Ride-hailing service Kai Senegal has raised a round of seed funding from Mobility 54, the corporate venture capital arm of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, to help it scale. Founded in 2018, Kai Senegal is a technology-driven ride-hailing platform that connects customers to drivers via its app, as well as listing various commercial motor vehicles for sale. The startup has now raised a round of seed funding from Mobility 54, the corporate venture capital arm of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and VC firm CFAO Group, in order to help it scale. Mobility 54 is a regular investor in African mobility startups, having also backed the Ivory Coast-based Moja Ride and Kenya’s Data Integrated within the last year.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here