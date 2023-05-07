A Simple Way to Make the Famous West African Fried Pastry – Àkàrà

It’s a simple West African dish that always gets a smile. Àkàrà is a form of bean fritter developed by the Yoruba-speaking tribes of Nigeria, Togo and Benin, which is made from a combination of black-eyed peas paste and an assortment of onions, peppers, and spices. The Yoruba term “Àkàrà” literally translates to pastry in English, however in context, it refers to this yummy pastry of the Yorubas. It is one of the popular African cuisines widely spread across Europe by enslaved West Africans during the imperial era. Àkàrà today is found across Africa, even amongst Caribbean and Brazilian cuisines as a religious meal and street food.

BELLA NAIJA