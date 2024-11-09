A Significant Step forward for South Sudan’s Aviation Sector

The government of South Sudan and Ethiopian airlines have entered a partnership agreement to establish and manage a national carrier for South Sudan. This new collaboration will see personnel from Ethiopian aviation take over and manage South Sudan’s airspace, which is currently being transitioned from Sudan’s ownership. The partnership is based on the Yamoussoukro Decision, a treaty adopted by most African Union (AU) members that aims to liberalize air transport services across Africa and ensure fair competition among airlines.

BUSINESS INSIDER