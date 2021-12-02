A Sanctuary For The Senses Where Luxury Meets The Spirit Of Africa

2022 sees the opening of one of the most anticipated ultra-luxury private island destinations in the world – Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira. Located off the coast of Mozambique in the breathtakingly beautiful marine reserve of the Primeiras and Segundas Archipelago, this new development on a previously uninhabited tropical island is the first of its kind for Mozambique and Southern Africa.
The realisation of a long-held dream for modern-day Robinson Crusoe and visionary developer Jack Truter in partnership with world-renowned hotel brand Banyan Tree, this incredible project combines effortless barefoot luxury and a globally recognised philosophy of wellbeing and sustainability with the vibrancy of African culture and hospitality.
Welcome to your villa…
A sanctuary connecting one with nature. Each ocean-facing pool villa has its own, dedicated villa host and promises exclusivity, seclusion, and luxury as well as unrivalled access to one of the most untouched and pristine environments in Africa.
Perfect for couples and families alike, Ilha Caldeira is truly the perfect hideaway to enjoy days of tropical fun, sun, sea, and sand. Choose how to spend those days – in secluded bliss with your special someone, surrounded by the exceptional comfort of your private villa or out socialising and enjoying the beautiful surroundings, sights and sounds of Ilha Caldeira.
Inspired by the vibrant Mozambican culture and the exceptional natural surroundings, Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira ensures an authentic, immersive, and exceptionally romantic African experience that’s focussed on connection with both people and place.
The epitome of Africa’s natural beauty…
Encircled by some of the best intact coral reefs off Africa that are home to green and hawksbill turtles and a rich diversity of marine life, including the critically endangered dugong, the island will be 100% solar powered and have its own desalination plant to provide sustainable drinking water.
This idyllic destination will offer the ultimate private island experience to guests, with a variety of activities, authentic dining and exceptional wellness facilities that have made the Banyan Tree brand a true world leader.
The choice is varied, whether whale-watching (in season) to scuba diving and snorkelling. There is also the opportunity to explore Ilha Caldeira and other islands in the archipelago in the company of a resident environmentalist, finding out more about the resident flora and fauna.
All of this makes Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira top of 2022’s list of hot destinations to visit.
“Soul-searching luxury”