A Proposed Migration deal with Tunisia could Help the North African Nation Avert Economic Collapse

The future of European-Tunisian relations will likely be determined within the next two weeks. Within that time — ahead of the European Union (EU) summit at the end of June — Tunisian President Kais Saied will have to decide whether to accept a “Partnership Programme” proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Earlier this week, von der Leyen proposed a $971 million economic aid package for Tunisia as well as another €150 million in immediate budget assistance and a further €105 million for border management and anti-smuggling activities. The last part of the offer, in particular, highlights Tunisia’s potential role as a gatekeeper of migration from North Africa to Europe. The proposal comes just days after draft European migration reforms that seek to allow Italy to deport asylum-seekers and migrants to countries like Tunisia.

SOURCE: DW