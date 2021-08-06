A Photo Series the Art World has been Waiting For

Although last year’s edition was cancelled because of the pandemic, the Rencontres de la Photographie d’Arles returned this year with a series of groundbreaking exhibitions. A highlight of the 2021 edition is an exhibition curated by Antwaun Sargent, a director at Gagosian Gallery who is also emerging as one of the most influential curators of his generation. The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion examines Black identity in photography. It is billed as presenting “artists whose vibrant portraits and conceptual images fuse the genres of art and fashion photography in ways that break down long-established boundaries.” The exhibition, which was previously presented in the United States, Australia and Qatar, showcases the work of young photographers from a variety of countries including Nigeria, Ethiopia, Guinea, South Africa, the UK, and the US.
SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA