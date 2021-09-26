A Photo Series of Migrant Communities Who Make Up US Culture

In a new portrait series titled “Land of Milk and Honey,” creative director Alexander Julian, or AJ, celebrates immigrants and first-generation Americans who make the US as fascinating as it is. “I’m from an immigrant family,” says AJ, who was born and raised in Texas by his Nigerian mother. “We had such a strong Nigerian community in Houston, and I realized that other immigrant cultures had the same type of pockets.” Shot over five months during the pandemic, everywhere from Daly City in California to the city of Hialeah in Florida, the series showcases a number of families, whose portraits are the work of members of their own diaspora: from the photographers to the designers of the clothing worn, to the food served during shooting, each image was the collaborative effort by the community represented.

