A Parliamentary Inquiry into Ghana’s Covid-19 Expenditure

August 23, 2022

Back in June, the speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin had tasked the health and finance committees to investigate the country’s Covid-19 incomes and expenditures and report its findings back to the House. This was after the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, delivered a much-anticipated address to the legislative body highlighting Covid-19-related monies the State received and expended. An unimpressed opposition wanted more than what was presented. They accused the government of misappropriating over $6bn allegedly drawn into the country from the AfDB, the World Bank, the EU and the IMF for different Covid-19 programmes.

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

