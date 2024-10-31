A new satellite agreement to strengthen the Pan-African strategic partnership between France and Morocco

French President Emmanuel Macron set to meet with Moroccan King Mohammed VI on a state visit this week.

Morocco’s Panafsat and Thales Alenia Space sign memorandum of understanding to build a pan-African satellite telecommunications system.

Signature of the MoU – Hervé Derrey CEO of Thales Alenia Space and Ahmed Toumi Chairman and CEO of Panafsat (from left to right)

Rabat, Morocco, 31 October 2024-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Moroccan company Panafsat and Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), today announced they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of a Moroccan satellite communications system. The system will deliver very-high-throughput services (VHTS) to 26 African countries, 23 of them in French-speaking Africa, covering a combined population of around 550 million people over an area spanning 12 million square kilometers.

The memorandum of understanding between the Moroccan operator Panafsat and Thales Alenia Space was signed today as part of the state visit of French President, Emmanuel Macron, to the Kingdom of Morocco,in the presence of Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Moroccan Minister of the Economy and Finance and Antoine Armand, French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry.

Under the MoU, Thales Alenia Space will build a very-high-performance flexible satellite. Once in orbit, the satellite will deliver high-speed internet to accelerate the transformation of Africa’s digital landscape. This will be achieved by providing the connectivity required for high value-added services for the benefit of governments, businesses and individuals. It will also help bridge the digital divide in rural and isolated communities.

“Chairman and CEO of Panafsat Ahmed Toumi stated: “This project is the next key stage in the digital transformation process and the development of a digital economy in Morocco, and across Africa as a whole. It will change the lives of millions of people, eager to benefit from Internet access and all the essential services they need. We are delighted to be able to draw on the outstanding expertise and capabilities of a partner like Thales Alenia Space. We look forward to working together on this major project, which will bring significant benefits across the continent.”

“Thales Alenia Space CEO Hervé Derrey added: “It is a privilege for Thales Alenia Space to be chosen by Panafsat to deliver this new geostationary telecommunications satellite. The project will make a significant contribution to bridging the digital divide in rural areas, as well as boosting economic growth and strengthening digital sovereignty across the African continent. We are honored to embark on this long-term partnership with Africa’s foremost private operator, helping it to expand its capabilities and develop space services for the benefit of the entire continent.”

The MoU is part of a roadmap developed by France and Morocco encompassing digitalization initiatives such as Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) and Digital Morocco 2030, as well as the hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2030 in Morocco.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Thales Alenia Space.

About Panafsat

Panafsat SA is a Moroccan private equity firm with Casablanca Finance City (CFC) status.

It was set up by Ahmed Toumi, an elected board member of the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Radio Regulation Board from 1998 to 2002. Ahmed Toumi was also Chairman and Director-General of ITSO-Intelsat (the International Telecommunications Satellite Organization) from 2001 to 2009. He was awarded the Order of the Throne Officer class. Panafsat is developing Morocco’s first geostationary satellite to provide Internet access for 26 African countries. The project will contribute to the digital transformation of Africa in line with regional and global objectives.

About Thales Alenia Space

Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping to build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies’ Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of approximately €2.2 billion in 2023 and has around 8,600 employees in 9 countries, with 16 sites in Europe and a plant in the US. www.thalesaleniaspace.com

