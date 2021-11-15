A New Safari Encourages Tour Groups to get to Grips with all things Green

At Grootbos (pronounced Hroot-boss), fire is recognised as nature’s reboot – an authentically wild part of Africa’s cycle of life. And wild is the ethos behind a pioneering project that every year since it was founded in 1994 claims new fans among visitors and locals alike. Neighbouring farms are following its lead to dial back human impact on the environment, removing non-indigenous trees and bushes, stopping the use of chemical sprays, in effect allowing mother nature to bloom. While to most outsiders, safari in Africa conveys images of tooth and claw, the Grootbos wildlife experience is richer but more nuanced, a postmodern wildlife tour where diversity, not predation, is the star.
SOURCE: INDEPENDENT