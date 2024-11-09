A New Milestone for Nigeria’s Premier Port

APM Terminals welcomed the arrival of the largest container vessel ever to visit Nigeria’s Lagos Port Complex, with a capacity of 7,000 twenty-foot equivalent units. The vessel, owned by COSCO Shipping and currently flying the Singaporean flag, measures 272 metres in length, 43 metres in width, and has a 14.3-metre draft. It boasts a capacity of 7,000 TEUs. COSCO Shipping, headquartered in China, is one of the world’s largest shipping companies and a prominent player in international logistics. Its fleet spans hundreds of vessels, reaching nearly every major port across the globe. The arrival of EA Centaurus at Apapa is part of COSCO’s broader commitment to strengthening trade connections between Asia, Africa, and other global markets, reflecting the company’s dedication to expanding West Africa’s shipping capacity.

