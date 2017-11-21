Here’s What A Million Gets You In Ghana Today

Villagio Vista

Like a giant Goliath standing tall among his peers, the white, green, purple, and yellow-colored tiled apartment is probably the most popular real estate building in the capital. Cited at a stone’s throw to the Accra Mall and about a five-minute drive from the airport stands Accra’s most sought-after edifice.

The Alto Villaggio Vista, or Villaggio II (official name), is a completed building of 27 rows of flats with 44 apartments. It has been regarded by most Ghanaian news agencies as the tallest building in Ghana as of 2017.

Built by the Trasacco Group with Owners/Developers Metropolis Developments, which was supervised by the Accra real estate development programme in Ghana, the Apartment has an architectural height of 71 meters by 233 feet. The height occupies 59.4 meters by 195 feet, which has made it the tallest building in Ghana.

Located in Accra on street No.1 Trasacco Valley, UPO PMB LG21, it has about 27 floors above ground and one floor underground, with four elevators with a speed of 1.6 m/s.

The Alto Villaggio Vista was designed by architect, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, along with structural engineers, Adams Kara Taylor and Halcrow Yolles.

Apartments in Villaggio cost no less than $400,000, and no more than $900,000 when furnished.

A Three-Bedroom Apartment costs…. ($850, 000)

SETTING

This luxury three-bedroom ensuite apartment with maid’s quarters is located in the Airport Residential Area. The apartment boasts an elegant entrance lobby and a breathtaking rooftop pool and terrace area. It offers an incredible opportunity to live in one of Accra’s most prestigious and secure quarters near the Kotoka International Airport and Accra Mall. Major corporate businesses, restaurants, hotels, and international schools are in close proximity.

EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR

With amazing facilities to ensure maximum convenience, minimum disturbance, and peace of mind at all times include:

• Entrance lobby with reception and concierge service.

• Coffee bar and waiting area.

• Beautifully landscaped garden overlooked by all apartments.

• Rooftop swimming pool and bar.

• Parking facilities.

• 24-hr security and surveillance system.

• Backup water supply and automatic standby generators.

• Elevator.

• Onsite maintenance and management office.

• Solid hardwood doors.

• Superior quality tiles.

• High-quality fully-fitted kitchen with hob, oven, extractor fan, microwave, fridge/freezer, and dishwasher.

• Sanitary ware in all bathrooms.

• Central air conditioning system in all rooms.

For sales, rentals and other services, contact +233 (0)302 785756, or email sales@villaggiovista.com.