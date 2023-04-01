A Marketplace for Medical Equipment in Addis

Ethiopian startup Medstore has launched a digital marketplace to allow users to sell and buy medical equipment online and publish and subscribe to medical equipment tenders. Founded in 2020 but only launched this month, Medstore is a match-maker for manufacturers and distributors of medical equipment. CEO Chernet Mequanent said the startup is bootstrapped and makes money through seller subscriptions and commissions from sales made through its platform. “We are pre-money stage, and don’t have revenue yet as we are currently focused on onboarding and creating the network effect, making sure customers trust our platform,” Mequanent said. “Adoption is our great challenge here, onboarding hasn’t been easy since it requires a large amount of budget for marketing.”

DISRUPT AFRICA