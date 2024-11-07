By Nomvelo Masango

Waterfalls are a display of nature’s refreshing and breathtaking beauty. The African continent is home to many waterfalls which symbolize life for the people.

Water is life, and waterfalls in full flow offer refreshing vitality, unbelievable charm and impressive sights to behold.

Here’s a look at some of Africa’s best waterfalls:

Victoria Falls

The charming Victoria Falls is one of the world’s most famous waterfalls. It boasts impressive beauty and is situated along the Zambezi River between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also known as ‘Mosi-o-Tunya (the smoke that thunders). This natural wonder and towering sheet of water plunders down a 100m vertical drop, making it a glorious sight to behold and certainly worth the visit.

Lone Creek Falls

Located in the Mpumalanga province in South Africa, Lone Creek Falls is known for its spectacular beauty. It is surrounded by indigenous forest on all sides, although it remains easy to access.

The waterfall plummets to about 70m down into the creek and is undoubtedly a marvelous sight. There are also picnic facilities nearby where you can relax in nature’s refreshing embrace as you enjoy some of your favourite treats.

Tugela Falls

Forming part of the Tugela River, South Africa’s Tugela Falls is one of the continent’s most spectacular waterfalls.

It flows from the lofty heights of the popular Drankensberg mountains, it is worth witnessing. With an estimated height of 950m, it cascades down an amphitheater wall. One of the best times to see the magnificent waterfall in all its beauty is after some rain as a large volume of water drops down its peak.

Kangou Falls

Located in Gabon, Kangou Falls is known to be the widest waterfall in Africa. It has a drop of only 56m, but has one of the world’s most powerful water flows.

It is also reputed to be the most beautiful waterfall in Central Africa. It is situated within the Ivindo National Park and offers the chance to marvel at the striking beauty of nature.

Kalombo Falls

Found along the Kalombo River which forms the border of Zambia and Tanzania, the stunning Kalombo Falls is the second highest uninterrupted waterfall in Africa.

This spectacular jet of water falls in a single uninterrupted stream 221m down into the gorge below, proceeding to Lake Tanganyika. The waterfall and its surrounds also boast historical significance as that is where evidence was uncovered related to the use of fire by early humans some 60 000 years ago.

Source: Getaway