A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

The prototype of NamX’s hydrogen vehicle, the Hydrogen Utility Vehicle (HUV), and a replica of the “Neo Motors” automobile, a business owned by the Moroccan capital, were both on display for the King to inspect. The HUV model, according to the manufacturers, would include a central hydrogen tank and six detachable capsules to provide a long driving range and enable rapid hydrogen refilling in a few minutes. Six detachable capsules and a stationary hydrogen tank make up NamX’s proprietary technology. NamX, slated for introduction in 2025, addresses the growing need for hydrogen and hybrid vehicles in the midst of a global transition that is more favored towards clean energy sources and decarbonization. National expertise is used to carry out this project, which results in the first Moroccan consumer automobile brand.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER