Join us in this photo journey recognising these women who carry most anything on top of their heads.
African women carry loads on their heads for reasons that are mostly practical to their environment.
Women will place a cloth or small cushion on their head before placing the items on top. Especially for very heavy goods such as water.
Some African women abandon the practice when they migrate to urban areas where their daily routines are different.
Research tells us that the weight on the head compresses downward causing it to distribute more evenly over the spine.