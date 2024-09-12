A Focus On Creating Deal Flow At The Manufacturing Indaba

The 11th edition of the Manufacturing Indaba will have a major emphasis on doing business and growing manufacturing businesses

The Manufacturing Indaba is gearing up to showcase a wealth of investment, trade and partnership opportunities with a spotlight on deal flow that promises to reshape the Af44rican manufacturing landscape. The annual event, known for its dedication to advancing manufacturing excellence, will take place from 22 – 23 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Manufacturers, investors, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the Continent will convene at this prestigious event to explore and harness the potential of the manufacturing sector. This year’s edition emphasises “Deal Flow in Manufacturing” as a central focus, aiming to facilitate meaningful partnerships, investments, trade opportunities and collaborations that drive innovation and growth.

Key Highlights of the Manufacturing Indaba 2024 Deal Flow Focus:

Investor Meetups: The event will host exclusive sessions where investors can connect with promising manufacturing enterprises looking to expand, innovate, or secure funding.

The event will host exclusive sessions where investors can connect with promising manufacturing enterprises looking to expand, innovate, or secure funding. B2B Connect: A dedicated platform will enable participants to pre-schedule meetings with potential partners, ensuring valuable face-to-face interactions.

A dedicated platform will enable participants to pre-schedule meetings with potential partners, ensuring valuable face-to-face interactions. Industry Insights: Renowned manufacturing experts and thought leaders will share insights on emerging manufacturing trends, investment strategies, and market opportunities.

Renowned manufacturing experts and thought leaders will share insights on emerging manufacturing trends, investment strategies, and market opportunities. Exhibition Zone: The exhibition area will feature a curated selection of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, solutions, and investment-ready projects.

The exhibition area will feature a curated selection of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, solutions, and investment-ready projects. Networking Opportunities: Engage in high-level networking with industry peers, government officials, and representatives from international trade missions.

“The Manufacturing Indaba is a catalyst to facilitate deal flow and this creates a significant opportunity for manufacturing companies to learn, meet new potential clients, engage with one another to find out how to deal with manufacturing challenges and ultimately grow their manufacturing business. In addition, the event further supports the development of Intra-Africa trade with many African countries being represented. The potential impact of the event will be felt for many more months as manufacturing companies further unpack the leads and contacts derived from the event, which creates ongoing engagement and business potential.” Says Liz Hart, Managing Director of the Manufacturing Indaba.

Join us at the Leading Manufacturing Indaba 2024 and Unlock the Future of Manufacturing!

Whether you are an investor seeking promising ventures, a manufacturer looking to expand your horizons, or an industry professional seeking valuable insights, the Manufacturing Indaba 2024 promises a fertile ground for deal flow and collaboration.

Event Details:

Dates: 22 – 23 October 2024

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

Location: Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa

Website: www.manufacturingindaba.co.za

Registration: https://manufacturingindaba.co.za/register-conference-jhb/