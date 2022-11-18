A Crushing Blow to Senegal’s Chances at Qatar 2022

Senegal forward Sadio Mane will not play at the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to a leg injury, the team’s doctor has said. Mane has been ruled out of the tournament because of an injury to his right fibula, the country’s football federation said, which was sustained while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen during a German league game on November 8. Most of Senegal’s squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday. The team’s first game in Qatar is against the Netherlands on Monday. Mane has been the team’s talisman, scoring the winning penalty at the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon in February and six weeks later securing World Cup qualification. On both occasions, they edged out Egypt on post-match penalties. Senegal plays host Qatar four days after it faces the Netherlands. Its final game in Group A is against Ecuador on November 29.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA