Ahead of the Global DPI Summit in Cairo next week, Wamkele Mene and Amandeep Singh Gill urge leaders to harness the power of digital public infrastructure (DPI) to realize the African Continental Free Trade Area’s vision of a ‘One African Market.’ They emphasize the importance of DPI for inclusive growth and regional economic integration, highlighting the role of society-wide digital systems in creating a more inclusive future.

