A Café in Kenya Gives Neurodiverse People a Platform to Contribute to Society

Top 10 News / March 15, 2023 / By

Ayira’s Neurosoul Café, at 73 Westlands Road in Nairobi, is inviting. Wooden tables and chairs sit comfortably in an open space, and house plants in round sisal baskets hang from the roof. To the left of the entrance, a stocked wooden bookshelf stands, all speaking about neurological disorders. On each table sit two books of the same kind, as well as a tablet stand and three copies of the cafe’s menu. The café also plans to hold market days where the neurologically disabled can showcase their art and talent.

SOURCE: VOA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here