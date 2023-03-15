A Café in Kenya Gives Neurodiverse People a Platform to Contribute to Society

Ayira’s Neurosoul Café, at 73 Westlands Road in Nairobi, is inviting. Wooden tables and chairs sit comfortably in an open space, and house plants in round sisal baskets hang from the roof. To the left of the entrance, a stocked wooden bookshelf stands, all speaking about neurological disorders. On each table sit two books of the same kind, as well as a tablet stand and three copies of the cafe’s menu. The café also plans to hold market days where the neurologically disabled can showcase their art and talent.

SOURCE: VOA