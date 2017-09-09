A Basic Guide to Investing in Property in South Africa

Consider Buying to Let

The buy-to-let strategy is one of the easiest ways to invest in property. It’s no wonder it seems to be a favourite for many investors in the South African real estate market. While it has its risks, like any other strategy, purchasing property to rent out is a sound investment choice whose benefits far outweigh its shortcomings. One person who believes in this strategy is Jason Lee, the best-selling author of Making Money Out of Property in South Africa, and two other property books.

“Buy-to-let properties make fantastic retirement products if you buy right and have patience. The tenants contribute or cover your mortgage payments so they essentially pay for or assist in paying for an asset that you own,” Lee shares.

He adds, “Over time, the balance on your mortgage becomes lower while the value and rental income from the property increases. This gives you options in retirement. You can either sell the property to access the capital gain or keep the property and collect cash flow in the form of monthly rent payments.”

Before you commit to buying property, it’s important to calculate the potential yield on the property. You can simply do this by calculating the annual rental income minus expenses – such as maintenance – and divide it by the price you pay for the property. Also, find out the yield of other rental properties in the same area to avoid paying an unfair price for the property. Doing sufficient research can mean the difference between having a sound investment and a botched venture.

When buying property to rent out, one other key factor to consider is housing affordability, says Lee. “Affordability is always an issue and that is why I like to concentrate on the middle-income bracket that low income buyers can aspire to and high-income buyers can downsize to,” he explains.