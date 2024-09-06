A 5,000-acre Mixed-use Special Economic Zone on Nairobi’s Doorstep

Kim-Fay, a leading manufacturer and distributor of hygiene, tissue, and home care products in East Africa, has secured funding from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund) and I&M Bank for its new facility at Tatu City. The Norfund and I&M Bank financing will support Kim-Fay’s business expansion, focusing on providing affordable tissue paper to lower-income market segments. The funds will be directed towards constructing a new recycled paper manufacturing facility at Tatu City, using locally sourced wastepaper. The new facility is expected to be operational by 2025.

