9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit Officially Commences

The 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit officially commenced this morning in Beijing.

The Summit was inaugurated by a keynote address from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. President Xi highlighted the significant contributions of the China-Africa Cooperation in advancing China-Africa relations over the past 24 years since its inception in 2000. He noted that the relationship between China and Africa, which spans over 70 years, has now reached a higher stage of development.

President Xi Jinping also presented a 10-point proposal aimed at fostering mutual development and partnership between China and Africa. He pledged over 50 billion dollars in funding for the implementation of various programs over the next three years.

At the opening event, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Chairman of the African Union, the Chairman of the China-Africa Cooperation, as well as representatives from four African regions, addressed the Summit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.