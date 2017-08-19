9 Ways Young Africans Can Build a Brighter Future

I’m from Jamaica, but I’m American by way of higher education and culture, and in the last three years, I’ve spent about 12 months traveling countries all around the African continent. I’ve spent time in Morocco and Egypt in the north, to Kenya and Tanzania in the east, to South Africa and Lesotho in the south, and a whole lot in between. Before my first trip my wife and I took to Africa, I assumed I would find a rudimentary form of life sewn through all aspects of architecture, music, art, design, entrepreneurship, and business acumen…but western media would prove to fail me in their image of Africa.

From innovations in agriculture, pharmacology, food science, mobile payments, connectivity, and the gig economy, all the way through all aspects of art and creativity, Africa has blown my mind. Sure, I might walk down the road in Zanzibar past a few goats and burning trash, but I’ll turn the corner and see incredible furniture craftsmanship that Design Within Reach would die for. I’ll go to a restaurant with a group of friends in Maputo and fumble around for my credit card to cover the bill, and by the time I look up, someone’s laughing at me because they already paid the bill in ten seconds from their phone with mPesa. Need groceries delivered in Nairobi? That’ll take about an hour to show up at your door. In NYC, it takes 5-18 hours.

There are Africans firing on all cylinders within every discipline, but wealth is still on its slow trickle down from imperialist and royal families to the masses. Africa needs more entrepreneurs, but is crippled by the lack of robust credit and loan systems that gives access to capital. There are innovations on the way there, but it could be years or decades before there’s widespread access to startup capital. Until then, the best prospects for new business owners are in capital-light, service-based businesses.

I’ve worked in digital advertising technology in the US and Europe for the last nine years and I’ve had a front-row seat to witness the demand for digital content – still, video, and software exploding. Even four years ago when my startup was managing all Facebook Ads for companies like Samsung, Red Bull, and McDonalds, it was nearly impossible to keep up with the demands needed to reach and engage everyone in their target markets. Today, the requirement for good, quality content for Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat is a bottomless pit and agencies are racing to improve, optimize, and scale production. With virtual and augmented reality shortly around the corner for the mainstream, this will only further compound, and this is where I see opportunity for bright and hungry Africans.

Now equipped with 4G internet, decreased cost of PCs, the gig economy, society’s increased consumption of digital content, and their most valuable and unlimited resource – creativity, I foresee a massive wave of African creative entrepreneurship entering the global market. From Asia and Central America came tailors and tactile labor, from India came software engineers, and soon, from Africa, will come creatives.

As I’ve traveled the continent, I’ve found countless troves of highly skilled, digital-savvy creatives that speak English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese, German (and more), who would thrive off of a $2,500 per month salary due to the low cost of living in many cities around the continent. This salary is half, or even a third, of the cost of creatives in the US, making them strategically more viable for most any brand. Graphic designers, Media Buyers, Copywriters, Video producers, Video Editors, Voice Actors, Animators, Web designers and more, highly skilled, fluent in international language, these professionals are ready to work.

These disciplines, as well as others that I, as a full-time traveler, recommend people learn in order to make money while traveling the world, are skills that, I believe, can change the life trajectory for many people in the largest generation of Africans ever.