9 Ways Young Africans Can Build a Brighter Future

I’m from Jamaica, but I’m American by way of higher education and culture, and in the last three years, I’ve spent about 12 months traveling countries all around the African continent. I’ve spent time in Morocco and Egypt in the north, to Kenya and Tanzania in the east, to South Africa and Lesotho in the south, and a whole lot in between. Before my first trip my wife and I took to Africa, I assumed I would find a rudimentary form of life sewn through all aspects of architecture, music, art, design, entrepreneurship, and business acumen…but western media would prove to fail me in their image of Africa.
From innovations in agriculture, pharmacology, food science, mobile payments, connectivity, and the gig economy, all the way through all aspects of art and creativity, Africa has blown my mind. Sure, I might walk down the road in Zanzibar past a few goats and burning trash, but I’ll turn the corner and see incredible furniture craftsmanship that Design Within Reach would die for. I’ll go to a restaurant with a group of friends in Maputo and fumble around for my credit card to cover the bill, and by the time I look up, someone’s laughing at me because they already paid the bill in ten seconds from their phone with mPesa. Need groceries delivered in Nairobi? That’ll take about an hour to show up at your door. In NYC, it takes 5-18 hours.
There are Africans firing on all cylinders within every discipline, but wealth is still on its slow trickle down from imperialist and royal families to the masses. Africa needs more entrepreneurs, but is crippled by the lack of robust credit and loan systems that gives access to capital. There are innovations on the way there, but it could be years or decades before there’s widespread access to startup capital. Until then, the best prospects for new business owners are in capital-light, service-based businesses.
I’ve worked in digital advertising technology in the US and Europe for the last nine years and I’ve had a front-row seat to witness the demand for digital content – still, video, and software exploding. Even four years ago when my startup was managing all Facebook Ads for companies like Samsung, Red Bull, and McDonalds, it was nearly impossible to keep up with the demands needed to reach and engage everyone in their target markets. Today, the requirement for good, quality content for Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat is a bottomless pit and agencies are racing to improve, optimize, and scale production. With virtual and augmented reality shortly around the corner for the mainstream, this will only further compound, and this is where I see opportunity for bright and hungry Africans.
Now equipped with 4G internet, decreased cost of PCs, the gig economy, society’s increased consumption of digital content, and their most valuable and unlimited resource – creativity, I foresee a massive wave of African creative entrepreneurship entering the global market. From Asia and Central America came tailors and tactile labor, from India came software engineers, and soon, from Africa, will come creatives.
As I’ve traveled the continent, I’ve found countless troves of highly skilled, digital-savvy creatives that speak English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese, German (and more), who would thrive off of a $2,500 per month salary due to the low cost of living in many cities around the continent. This salary is half, or even a third, of the cost of creatives in the US, making them strategically more viable for most any brand. Graphic designers, Media Buyers, Copywriters, Video producers, Video Editors, Voice Actors, Animators, Web designers and more, highly skilled, fluent in international language, these professionals are ready to work.
These disciplines, as well as others that I, as a full-time traveler, recommend people learn in order to make money while traveling the world, are skills that, I believe, can change the life trajectory for many people in the largest generation of Africans ever.
- Digital Media Buyer: Facebook Ads
- Digital Media Buyer: Google Placement ads and Mobile Ads
- Digital Media Buyer: Search Ads
- SEO Specialist
- UX Designer
- Website Developer
- Software Engineer
- Mobile App Developer
- Brand Owner – Drop shipping with Fulfillment by Amazon (FBS)
What will make these new African business become the most successful is if they pull in revenue from outside of their country, and outside of the continent. Building up a network and client base in Europe and the US could draw in revenues 2 to 5 times higher than what they could net from local clients. A Facebook Ad media buyer in Cape Town may earn $2,500 USD per month, if they’re lucky, but a full-time contractor with US clients can easily pull in $10k per month. Given that it will be a stretch for some US companies to outsource their work so far away, there’s a happy medium of around $6k per month that should more than make up the difference.
Companies like Andela have seen this opportunity and are already racing ahead to educate and employ Africans around the continent in ‘remote work.’ Andela focuses on full-stack developers, much like what companies have been successful doing in India and Bangladesh; however, what I’m predicting for Africa is that a proliferation of similar companies focused on the digital visual arts and digital marketing services will start to break into the global market.
If you start looking around the continent, there are world-class digital marketing and design studios with mature businesses that can compete at every turn with shops out of SF, NYC, London, Berlin, and Singapore. What these companies in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Lagos, Casablanca, and Cape Town are missing is access, and those who focus on cracking that code will gain access to a waterfall of business opportunities from abroad. Even one or two appearances at conferences like Grow.co, Mobile World Congress, or Mobile Growth, where the world’s leading minds and spenders in digital ads collide, has the propensity to change the trajectory of their business and their lives.
African creative businesses in this age, you are no longer shackled by geo-location, and you have more resources than any generation ever before to define your own futures. You can solve your ‘network’ issue with a multi-pronged strategy.
- Build Relationships: Lean on and challenge your super-connectors, create new technology to bridge the gap, or tap into the existing gig economies on Fiverr and Odesk.
- Change Market Perception: Some companies on the global market will be apprehensive about the distance, and it’s up to African business to band together and create a new narrative. Create content that addresses their fears, tells your story and then promote it. But of course, Start with Why.
To the global market – Start looking to the once dark continent to be the new shining light in your design, ux (User experience design), and marketing departments. The talent is there, the collaboration infrastructure is there, the cost-savings are there, and a deep well of rich, innovative creativity is waiting for you to tap into it.
As for my African kaka na dada, I shared some of my experience on how to make money traveling the world, and I think you may be able to take a similar path to build a new future for yourself in these careers whilst bringing new wealth into your country.
And if you’re already on this track, consider how big of a role that education and training programs could play in attracting new talent to your team to scale your business. Companies like DTP in Dar es Salaam offer training courses in Graphic Design, and there are many others doing the same around the continent. Educating people on these skills is, in itself, a major business opportunity to help people in your community increase their career earning potential.
In summary, the only infinite resource we can control is our creativity. There are more diverse sounds, smells, colors, and ways of life that Africans are exposed to on a daily basis than most Westerners are in their rapidly homogenizing societies. People can use this complexity, draw from the environment and challenge themselves to create content and digital business that the global market can’t afford to ignore. If they can do this, they can severely undercut b2b market rates given the lower cost of living, with the great quality of life that they have access to. In this day and age, a small few, and mostly foreign citizens, are making billions of dollars in wealth for themselves by extracting infinite resources from the African continent. A way to bring wealth back to the the people, en masse, is by individually exporting their own arts and creativity. Digital media has enabled millions of Africans to profit…when will your journey begin?
Andrew R. McDermott is a customer acquisition and retention marketing expert, was on the founding team of one of the first, and formerly largest Facebook Ads technology firms overseeing almost $400 million in Facebook ad spend. Andrew has been traveling the world full time since July 2014 under the moniker @heyheyAndrew (Instagram), and is Co-Founder of the charity fashion-line, The Robe Lives. web: AandATaketheWorld.com