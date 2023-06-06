The banking, financial services, fintech, and tech fin sectors witnessed an extraordinary convergence of brilliance and innovation at the 8th Edition Connected Banking Summit Southern Africa – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2023. This prestigious event, held on 24th May 2023 at the Southern Sun Rosebank In Johannesburg, captivated the minds of industry leaders, inspiring and enlightening them with ground-breaking insights.

Attendees were treated to a range of informative sessions, covering topics such as Bridging the Digital divide, Accelerating Transformation in Banking, Digital Inclusion vs Digital Inequality, Biometric Authentication, Building Block chain of Africa’s Digital Economy, Emergence and Importance of African Region, Cyber Resilience Strategy and many more. the topics covered during the event were both timely and thought-provoking.

The stage was graced by luminaries such as Bradwin Roper – MTN (Fintech), Frank Molla- BPC Banking Technologies, Chen Zhentao- Huawei, Gur Geva- Iidentifii, Richard Southey- Absa Group, Charity Chitalu Mwanza- Digital Paygo, Shadrack Kubyane- Coronet Blockchain, Daniel Teixeira- Pure Storage, Maurits Pretorius- Payments Association of South Africa, Kwasi Frimpong- Citibank, Gavin Moss- Standard Bank, Pragashani Reddy- Standard Bank South Africa, Bianca Butler- Nedbank, Cheslyn Jacobs- TymeBank, Tsholofelo Mokhosi- Absa Group, Kumaran Selvarajalu- The Banking Association South Africa, Dr. Sizwe Gwala- Absa Group, Tshediso Khuzwayo- Capitec Bank, Yudhvir Seetharam- FNB South Africa, Durvesh Maharaj- Vodacom, Yash Nannoolal- Nedbank Group.

Furthermore, the event showcased the brilliance of various companies and individuals who were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the BFSI sector, including Bank of the Year- Standard Bank South Africa, Excellence in Investment Banking- Absa Group, Excellence in Mobile Banking App- FNB South Africa, Excellence in Digital Bank: Capitec, Excellence in Sustainable Finance- Nedbank, Excellence in Digital, Transformation Implementation- TymeBank, Excellence in Asset Management- Sasfin, Excellence in SME Finance- Capitec, Excellence in Foreign Exchange- RMB – Rand Merchant Bank, CEO of the Year- Mike Brown, Nedbank, CIO of the Year- Sabelo Nkwanyana, Standard Bank Group CTO of the Year- Andrew Baker Capitec, CDO of theYear- Richard Southey, Absa Group, CISO of the Year- Del van Rooyen, Sasfin; Digital Transformation Provider of the Year- Huawei Enterprise South Africa, Excellence in Payments Solution- BPC Banking Technologies, Excellence in Data Storage- Pure Storage.

The resounding success of the 8th Edition Connected Banking Summit Southern Africa – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2023 would not have been possible without the invaluable support of our sponsors. Official Digital Financial Partner – Huawei, Official Storage Partner- Pure Storage, Official Gold Sponsor –BPC Banking Technologies, iidentifii, Official Networking Sponsor –Digital PayGo, nissi Human Capital Solutions.

With attendees leaving the summit enriched by profound insights and enriched connections, the stage is now set for the upcoming West Africa edition scheduled for 15th and 16th November 2023 in Accra Ghana. Anticipation is high as we prepare to bring together the brightest minds and showcase the pinnacle of innovation once again.