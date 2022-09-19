8 South African Fashion Influencers That Should Be on Your Radar STAT!

Looking to stay current on the latest fashion trends emerging from South Africa? Bella Naija Style has done all matter of online research to discover the top influencers, who are putting their imprint on the fashion world. Media powerhouse Bonang Matheba stays feeding us with jaw-dropping looks that make numerous best-dressed lists. Boity Thulo is an award-winning rapper and expresses herself through her style with vibrant colours and edgy looks that translate into her music videos and appearances. Kefilwe Mabote is an award-winning luxury influencer and entrepreneur with impeccable style. If you are on the lookout for chic and effortless outfit inspirations, Sarah Langa’s Instagram should be your guide. Blue Mbombo is a top South African model and creative producer for Moziak Magazine. Audrey Lunda is a stylish model and content creator that has snagged people’s attention on several occasions with his brilliant take on menswear fashion. If you love stunning and fun loungewear pieces for travelling, Melody Molale’s IG page is a goldmine of looks to inspire your next trip. South African fashion entrepreneur Nkosingiphile King is a style star who can smoothly transition from dapper formal wear to dashing street style.
SOURCE: BELLA NAIJA STYLE