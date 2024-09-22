79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79): High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell travels to New York

From 22 to 27 September, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell will travel to New York for the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will host and participate in several high-level multilateral events and a number of bilateral meetings.

On Sunday 22 September, together with President of the European Council, Charles Michel, High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will represent the EU in a trilateral meeting with the African Union and the United Nations. The President of the European Council and the High Representative/Vice-President, accompanied by Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen, will then meet the UN Secretary General, António Guterres. In the evening, he will co-host a Ministerial dinner on the Middle East, together with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdelrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

On Monday 23 September, High Representative Borrell will participate in the G7+ Foreign Ministers meeting focusing on the support to Ukraine´s energy sector. In the afternoon, he will chair an informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers. At the end of the meeting, the High Representative will hold a press conference (ca. 18:00 EST), which will be transmitted live on EbS. He will then participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

On Tuesday 24 September, High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will join President Michel and President von der Leyen for the opening session of the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly. In the afternoon, he will participate in a meeting of the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. He will deliver press remarks following his intervention, which will be transmitted on EbS. In the evening, he will attend the dinner of the Transatlantic Foreign Ministers, hosted by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

On Wednesday 25 September, High Representative Borrell will represent the EU at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting. He will then host the six leaders from the Western Balkans for the traditional meeting organised on the margins of the UNGA. In the evening, High Representative Borrell will co-host the Ministerial meeting ‘United for Peace in Sudan’ together with Germany and France.

On Thursday 26 September, High Representative Borrell will co-chair an informal meeting with the Foreign Ministers from the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). In the afternoon, he will participate in the UNRWA Ministerial meeting and the Ministerial meeting of the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee on Palestine. He will then co-chair a meeting on the Middle East Peace Process, together with the Foreign Ministers from various countries as well as representatives of regional organisations. After the meeting, the High Representative will hold a press conference around 19:30 EST.

On Friday 27 September, High Representative Borrell will co-chair the 14th Ministerial meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum, co-hosted by the European Union and Egypt. High Representative Borrell will speak at the public event ‘Navigating Europe’s Challenges: A Conversation with Josep Borrell’, at Council on Foreign Relations.

The High Representative Borrell will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with international interlocutors.

