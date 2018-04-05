7 Epic Safari Cruise Destinations in Africa

The unique ecosystems along Africa’s great rivers are home to a staggering array of wildlife, impressive ancient cities, and temples, as well as fascinating tribes and cultures that flourished on their banks.

A great alternative to a traditional safari is a safari cruise. And by that, I mean an epic river voyage that will show you Africa’s charming nature from a different perspective. Game viewing on the water is a bewildering experience – intimate for the visitor and unobtrusive for the wildlife.

Safari cruises focus on the wildlife reserves and tourist attractions that are located in the proximity of the river and offer a great opportunity to visit less crowded national parks and off-the-beaten-path destinations that are by no means less rewarding than the popular ones located further inland. A safari cruise will also allow you to cover more ground, while at the same time avoiding those long dusty roads.

One of the best ways to explore Africa is from the very rivers that sustain its rich wildlife and varied ecosystems. So go ahead and save your front-row seats for the great spectacle that nature has to offer in Africa’s best river cruise destinations: