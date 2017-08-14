Communication Skills

Communication skills are essential in every economy, and in every industry from government, to manufacturing, to high tech, to education, and beyond. The ability to express oneself clearly, concisely and appropriately is a cornerstone to success not only for work, but life in general.

It is equally important to be able to communicate well both verbally and in writing. Use of SMS messaging particularly among the younger generation has taken the focus away from formal writing. In a work context, it is important for workforce entrants to be able to express themselves in complete sentences with appropriate grammar, which is distinguished from the informal abbreviations used to communicate on mobile devices.

An especially important skill in the workforce is knowing how to communicate numbers effectively. Being able to capture data in a written presentation, either in slides or in a longer written report, is a valuable skill used to persuade decision makers through the use of data to support one’s proposals, or to demonstrate how one has achieved desired outcomes.

During large feasts, such as weddings, Couscous is widely served as a symbol of happiness and festivity. In fact, it is culturally known that when someone is invited to a Couscous meal, this invitation mustn’t be turned down.