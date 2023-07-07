7 African Tech Startups among WEF’s Selection of the 100 Most Promising Technology Pioneers

The World Economic Forum Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Three of those are from Nigeria – Alerzo, which offers on-demand inventory distribution and financial services for small informal stores; Shuttlers, a tech-enabled scheduled mass-transit solutions for individuals and companies; and Vendease, an online marketplace that allows restaurants and other food businesses to buy supplies straight from manufacturers and farms. Two are from South Africa, in the shape of Dove Air, which uses advanced Urban Air Mobility technology for aid delivery and maritime conservation; and Omnisient, which has created a trust-by-design environment for businesses to collaborate on their first party data securely, quickly and easily while remaining compliant with consumer data privacy regulations. Ghanaian agri-tech startup Farmerline and Kenyan solar irrigation company SunCulture complete the list.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA