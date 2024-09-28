60 Years of Making a Difference: Mozambique Showcases African Development Bank’s Impactful Partnership

The African Development Bank Mozambique Country Office (www.AfDB.org) held a special ceremony on Monday to celebrate the institution’s 60th anniversary in Maputo, showcasing decades of partnership and development impact across Africa.

The commemoration, under the theme, “60 Years of Making a Difference” brought together government officials, development partners, and key stakeholders to reflect on the Bank’s journey and its contribution to the southern African nation’s growth.

In his keynote address, Mozambique’s Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, who also serves as the Bank’s Governor for Mozambique, hailed the Bank as a crucial partner in the country’s transformation.

“The African Development Bank continues to be an essential partner in promoting transformative change and fostering sustainable development across the continent,” he said. “I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen and that together we will achieve our shared vision of a prosperous and sustainable Mozambique and Africa.”

Mateus Magala, Minister of Transport and Communications and a former Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources at the Bank, shared his reflections on the significance of the 60-year milestone. “It is a great honor to be here as a former bank staff, and experience this wonderful moment of 60th anniversary of the Bank. In serving the bank, I found a purpose beyond profit: a cause and mission to uplift the African continent.” He emphasized: “We must all commit to addressing Africa’s development challenges and contributing to a better world by eradicating poverty and promoting economic development. The African Development Bank provides a clear path forward, offering a platform for those seeking purpose, direction, and a collective mission. Together, we can drive Africa’s transformation.”

Macmillan Anyanwu, Interim Country Manager of the Bank in Mozambique, opened the ceremony, highlighting the institution’s transformative impact on the country and its enduring partnership with the government.

“As we celebrate six decades of achievements, we must not lose sight of the challenges ahead,” Anyawu said, citing issues such as climate change, conflict, poverty and inequality, macroeconomic instability, and rising debt. “I wish to reaffirm the Bank’s commitment to work alongside the Government of Mozambique and other development partners to tackle these challenges.”

The Bank has been active in Mozambique since 1977, and in 2006, it established a representative office in the country to deepen its engagement. Over the years, the bank has approved over 130 projects for Mozambique, amounting to about $3.8 billion. Ongoing portfolio includes projects worth $1.3 billion, focusing on critical sectors such as agriculture, energy, transportation, water and sanitation, social services, finance, and governance.

