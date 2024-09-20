6 Weeks To Go: Manufacturing Indaba 2024 – Invitation To Join, Exhibit, And Register

With just six weeks remaining until the Manufacturing Indaba 2024, excitement is building for what promises to be a transformative event for Africa’s manufacturing sector. The event will take place from 22 – 23 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the continent to explore and shape the future of manufacturing in Africa.

Manufacturing Indaba 2024 provides a unique platform for exhibitors and delegates alike to engage with the latest trends, opportunities and innovations within the African manufacturing sector. The event is designed to foster collaboration, spark new ideas as well as drive business growth through focused discussions, exhibitions and networking opportunities.

Why Attend the Manufacturing Indaba?

Industry Insight & Innovation : Attendees will benefit from expert-led panel discussions and keynote addresses on the latest trends, technological advancements, and strategies for boosting the manufacturing industry in Africa.

: Attendees will benefit from expert-led panel discussions and keynote addresses on the latest trends, technological advancements, and strategies for boosting the manufacturing industry in Africa. Business & Networking Opportunities : Engage with industry leaders, government officials, and key decision-makers who are actively shaping the future of manufacturing in Africa. Over 60% of all attendees at the event are decision-makers who have buying power.

: Engage with industry leaders, government officials, and key decision-makers who are actively shaping the future of manufacturing in Africa. Over 60% of all attendees at the event are decision-makers who have buying power. Exhibition Opportunities : Exhibitors can showcase their cutting-edge solutions, services, and products to an audience of decision-makers and influential figures in the manufacturing ecosystem.

: Exhibitors can showcase their cutting-edge solutions, services, and products to an audience of decision-makers and influential figures in the manufacturing ecosystem. Trade & Collaboration: The event serves as a hub for new business partnerships, investment opportunities, and cross-border trade collaboration.

Key Highlights:

Conference Tracks : Dedicated tracks covering sustainability, digital transformation, policy, and investment in African manufacturing.

: Dedicated tracks covering sustainability, digital transformation, policy, and investment in African manufacturing. Exhibitor Showcase : A vibrant exhibition hall featuring the latest technologies, services, and solutions driving growth in the manufacturing sector.

: A vibrant exhibition hall featuring the latest technologies, services, and solutions driving growth in the manufacturing sector. Networking Sessions: Exclusive networking events designed to connect delegates, exhibitors, and speakers for meaningful interactions and business collaborations.

Registration Open Now!

With just six weeks to go, now is the time to register and secure your place at this prestigious event. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of a platform that’s shaping the future of African manufacturing.

For more information on how to participate, exhibit, or sponsor the event, please visit https://manufacturingindaba.co.za or contact us at info@manufacturingindaba.co.zaj