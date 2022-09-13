The 5TH Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) and Awards scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 September, will host roundtable discussion amongst Chairpersons, CEOs and Executives of private sector tourism associations and bodies across the continent. This leadership session is aimed at prioritising the role that national tourism private associations and bodies in unblocking intra-Africa travel bottlenecks, especially, given the decrease in non-African inbound travel as result of COVID 19.
To appreciate and strengthen to role being played by the African Tourism Private Sector, ATLF 2022 will host a Private Sector Roundtable Session as a meeting of African countries’ Private Sector tourism associations to craft an action-oriented and functional Pan-African Private partnership initiative. The purpose is to intensify advocacy and promotion of intra-Africa travel inclusive both inbound and outbound travel to a Pan-African apex body or association. In line with this, all Chairpersons, CEOs and executives as well as technical persons of Tourism Boards/Authorities and Associations are invited to register, participate and contribute toward this landmark project as a collective and Pan-Africa approach to boosting intra-Africa travel. Key notes messages at the session will be delivered by AfCTA Secretariat, UNECA, SADC Secretariat executives and others.
It is worth noting that participants of 2022 ATLF are set to benefit from one-on-one Business to Business engagements, conversations and networking sessions as well as desktop exhibitions.
Adding to the above, the Tourism sector is encouraged to take advantage of the two days left to enter the Africa Tourism Leadership awards (www.tourismleadershipforum.africa). Deadline for nominations is 14 September 2022.
ATLF 2022 program will be delivered by renowned speakers from across the globe. These include H.E. Elias Mpedi Magosi – Executive Secretary, SADC Secretariat; Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Awal, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana; Hon. Heather Sibungo – Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Namibia; Emily Mburu-Ndoria – Director, Trade in Services, Investment, IPR and Digital Trade, AfCFTA, Ghana; Senthil Gopinath – CEO, ICCA, Netherlands; Dr. Rob Davidson – Managing Director, MICE Knowledge UK; John Friel – Country Manager, Travelstart, South Africa; Didier Scaillet, Chief Executive Officer, Meeting Profile, Belgium; Michaella Rugwizangoga – Chief Tourism Officer, Rwanda Development Board (RDB); Adefunke Adeyemi – Secretary General of the Commission, African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC); Moseketsi Mpeta – Head, Tourism and Services, IDC; Ms. Elcia Grandcourt, Director, Africa Department UNWTO and many more.
ATLF is a gathering of industry thought leaders that aims to advance intra-Africa travel, entrepreneurship, women and youth empowerment and recognise industry changemakers through the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards. As a Pan-African forum, ATLF and awards are used by African tourism industry leaders as a platform for doing business, advocacy, learning, sharing of experiences and knowledge, and ultimately devising firm implementable actions to stimulate intra-Africa travel growth and development.