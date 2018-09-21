When your retirement comes one thing that might tantalise your buds is the prospect of not having to plan an annual holiday in a specific time period.

Why? Because you’re retired, and you now have time to do as you please, whether it is to fulfil another passion of yours or pack your bags and travel, the choices are endless.

Whether you want to relax or get an adrenaline spike, stay in solitude or surround yourself with crowds, there’s always a trip that will get you on the road to retirement travel and fun.

However, if packing your bags and going around South Africa is the answer to feeding your wanderlust, then here are five destinations that you definitely should add to your list.

Plettenberg Bay

Stay at a beach resort or a backpacker’s accommodation while you explore Plettenberg Bay. A relaxed part of the Western Cape, travellers can explore the bay and partake in activities like cycling, hiking and for those brave enough – the Tsitsikamma canopy tour and the Bloukrans Bridge bungee jump.

Plettenberg Bay offers gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the Tsitsikamma indigenous forest while on horseback or interacting with elephants.

Magaliesberg

Magaliesberg can be seen as a destination that is definitely for the traveller who wants a laidback adventure, or a relaxing pitstop in between their travels.

Travellers can spend the day at the spa and get a few hot stone massages and facials in, putting their feet up from all their adventures hiking. Travellers can also go for cheese and wine tasting experiences while feasting with the gorgeous views of Magaliesburg.

If you still feel like going for an adventure then try a wild walking trail, where you get to see wildlife like antelopes and bush pigs.

For the curious mind, there is the Maropeng centre in the Cradle of Humankind.

Imagine watching a sunset atop Giant’s Castle after a successful hike? That is what awaits you at the Drakensberg, in KwaZulu Natal.

From the Drakensberg’s amphitheatre, Sani Pass, to Tugela Falls (Africa’s highest waterfall), this area is a popular destination in the KwaZulu Natal and its views are totally worth it.

Stay at destinations like Cathedral’s Peak and Champagne Castle, or at retreats like Alpine Heath and Drakensberg Mountain Retreat and partake in activities like hiking, wine tasting, or hot air ballooning.

Mpumalanga

A visit to the land of the rising sun means an unrivalled amount of adventure coupled with rest in between. Mpumalanga has a number of destinations that are perfect for the traveller who enjoys to explore and hike, and for the traveller who enjoys the natural scenery and relaxing in a retreat or going on a game drive.

From God’s Window, Blyde River Canyon, Sudwala Caves and the Kruger National Park, the options and destinations are varied – you would never get tired of the province of the rising sun.

Limpopo

A province full of culture – Limpopo has much to offer from cultural sites to wildlife reserves.

Pay a visit to the Vhembe District and take a look at a traditional Limpopo village, or the Bakone Malapa Museum, which is a mock-up of a traditional Northern Sotho Bakone tribal village situated 9 km south of Polokwane.

For those interested in the wildlife, there is Mapungubwe National Park and the northern side of the Kruger National Park. Mapungubwe is popular for the site of the ancient golden rhino statue, an icon of the Kingdom of Mapungubwe.

IOL