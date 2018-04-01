5 Things to Do in Zimbabwe

Wild and Life Trust and ZEN

Located in Harare, Wild and Life Trust, or WILT, is an Animal Sanctuary that takes care of rescued wildlife, the injured, the orphaned and even some protected and endangered species. As a visitor, you get to engage with animals with which otherwise wouldn’t even have the chance to. There’s one thing to see a giraffe on a safari, and another thing to be able to get close to it and pet it. According to their website, booking is essential and while the tickets are quite pricey (one ticket for an adult is $95, for teens 12 to 16 years, $80, and children under 12 years need to pay $50), the 266 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor guarantee you will have the time of your life at WILT.