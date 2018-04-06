5 Things That Tell You He’s Not The One

A cohesive and healthy relationship is what everyone dreams of. You support one another, have each other’s back through thick and thin, and are able to bounce back from challenges because you BOTH want to be in one another’s lives.
Nonetheless, there are times when we get into partnerships that are just downright bad for our health. Learn the five things that will let you know whether he is the one or if you should run far away – and fast!
Past traumas are presenting themselves in your present relationship
You two are always fighting
Disagreements are normal and even expected as two individuals will not always agree on every topic that arises during their courtship. Nevertheless, constant issues are a major red flag. As Sue Kolod, a psychoanalyst in New York City reiterated to Reader’s Digest, “As couples get to know each other better, there should be a progression toward more understanding and less misunderstanding,” “Poor communication that never improves is toxic because, without communication, a relationship can never move forward.”
Neither or just one of you care for the other’s well-being
You should show some level of concern when your significant other expresses their pain, discomfort, or vice. Completely disregarding their emotions is just a precursor for the things to come when bigger challenges arise. You should feel comfortable voicing your opinion and if you don’t, it’s time to reevaluate why you’re choosing to spend time with your partner.
Extreme Jealousy
Jealousy is a natural human emotion that we all experience from time to time. However, the conundrum lies when your every move is being monitored and you have to account for every detail of your life. Lesli Doares, a couple’s consultant and coach relayed to Prevention online, “Everything you do must not just include them, but revolve around them. You might find it easier to either lie—and, when your lies are uncovered, everything blows up anyway—or you choose to stop having a life, friends, and interests of your own because the price is too high.”
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
The key to sustaining meaningful partnerships are to study the behaviors and patterns of your significant other after the “love” has faded. All the infatuation you may feel initially can be extremely blinding. Take your time, communicate your concerns, allow the relationship to grow at a respectable pace and guard your heart. You’ll be able to be vulnerable with the right person and your emotions will be a great indicator.
This article is courtesy of Face2face Africa
An African-owned and operated media platform committed to informing and connecting black people around the world. Their mission is to bring a balanced perspective to the African narrative and provide the platform for discourse and interaction.