Kwame Nkrumah and the Big Six

Ghana’s journey to independence was led by the visionary leader Kwame Nkrumah. To Nkrumah, Ghana’s freedom was significant not only for the West Africa nation but for the whole of Africa too. In his Independence Day speech in 1957, he stated, “Our independence is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent.” Inspired by Ghana, more than 30 African countries broke free from colonial rule within the next decade.

While Ghana’s independence is largely attributed to Nkrumah, the late pan-Africanist leader didn’t work alone. He was part of “The Big Six” leaders of Ghana, who in 1947 formed United Gold Coast Convention which campaigned for sovereignty. The five other leaders were Obestsebi-Lamptey, Dr. Ako-Adjei, Edward Akuffo Addo, J.B Danquah, and William Ofori Atta.