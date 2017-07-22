5 Least Visited Countries in Africa

São Tomé and Príncipe

The island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe, located off the western equatorial coast of Central Africa, is the second smallest African country after the Seychelles, and the smallest Portuguese-speaking country with a population of just over 190,000 people.

In 2015, the nation welcomed 34,000 visitors, which is relatively low compared to the number of visitors other island nation countries received, including Seychelles (277,000) and Mauritius (over 100,000), this according to the African Statistical Yearbook of 2016. Factors contributing to the low number of visitors include the country’s fragile and volatile economy, which is still heavily reliant on international financing, absence of roads and communication in good condition, and underdevelopment of many travel and tourism-related infrastructures.

Many tourists that visit the island nation, mostly Portuguese tourists, enjoy unspoiled landscapes and a warm, tropical climate. Interesting things to do include a visit to Obo National Park, which has over 700 species of flora and fauna, as well as white and black sandy beaches, a visit to various plantation houses that showcase the island’s colonial history, as well as various beaches that are far from being crowded and busy.