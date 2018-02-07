5 Innovative Initiatives Transforming Education in Africa

One of the biggest flaws in the education system is the assumption that all children learn in the same way. A single, age-old learning method of sitting behind a desk and absorbing facts and numbers is still used across the world. While this technique works for some learners, it does a disservice to others, who are left feeling academically inadequate.

A maths teacher in Cape Town is turning the traditional teaching method on its head. He is using rap music to help learners remember their multiplication tables. Kurt Minnaar, a former hip-hop dancer and choreographer, has creatively come up with a system of turning maths concepts and numbers into hip-hop lyrics – a language that his grade 8 learners understand very well.

“There are four types of learning methodologies – kinaesthetic, visual, audible and the traditional reading and writing. Kinaesthetic learning is when pupils learn through movement; visual through sight; audible through what they hear and the traditional reading and writing method is when pupils are more independent and able to learn in the traditional sense,” the Cape Town teacher explains. “When you fuse creativity into lessons, you cater to more pupils, and more will understand because now you’re speaking their language. Whereas if I just ‘chalk and talk’ and stand there in front of a class, it predominantly only caters to one type of pupil, who are also in the minority.”

Minnaar used to struggle with maths in school. At the time, he thought he was incapable of grasping the complexities of the subject but later realised he needed a different way of learning. He says his students are incessantly in a cheerful mood as they come to class eager to break it down to his rhymes. The pupils’ marks have also improved, says Minnaar.